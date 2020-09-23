NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Up 4.9%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEXTDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

