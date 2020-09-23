NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

NGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 73,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

