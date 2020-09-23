Nike (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nike (NYSE:NKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NKE stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

