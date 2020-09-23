Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $160.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by analysts at Rowe from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Rowe’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Nike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Nike stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nike by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,145,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

