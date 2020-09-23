Nike (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $132.19 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 354979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

