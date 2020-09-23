Nike Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 174,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 36,386 call options.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.