NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.08

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.