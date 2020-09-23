Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $14,635.95 and approximately $27.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.