NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.00

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

