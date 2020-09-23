NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NiSource's 75% of the investment is recovered through rate revision within a span of 18 months provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The company intends to invest $30 billion in long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. These planned investments will boost reliability of its natural gas and electric operations, and help it to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, it continues to add clean power assets. NiSource's shares have outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made by it to maintain its assets, the old machineries can falter, resulting in unplanned outages. The ongoing pandemic lowered demand from the Commercial and Industrial customers.”

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

NI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 154,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,994. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

