NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report sales of $113.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $109.65 million. NMI reported sales of $101.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $445.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.46 million to $456.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $527.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.96 million to $588.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NMI.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $17.11 on Friday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.