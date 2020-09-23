Noir Market Capitalization Tops $175,845.30 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $175,845.30 and approximately $319.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00228261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.01477319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,350,117 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

