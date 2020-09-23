Norish plc (LON:NSH) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Norish plc (LON:NSH) announced a dividend on Friday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NSH opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. Norish has a 1 year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.36.

Norish (LON:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

