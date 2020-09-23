Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $1.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Northern Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 599,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,997. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

