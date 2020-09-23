Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $476.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $54,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,699.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $212,948. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.