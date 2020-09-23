NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. NorthIsle Copper & Gold shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

About NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

