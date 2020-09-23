Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & Global Ecology (NYSE:GLEC) Financial Review

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Global Ecology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.64 $2.25 billion $21.21 15.69 Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ecology.

Volatility & Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ecology has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Global Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 6.91% 40.24% 8.92% Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman and Global Ecology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 2 6 0 2.56 Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus target price of $398.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Global Ecology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The Innovation Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems. It offers launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems, and ammunitions; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. The Mission Systems segment offers products and services that include C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. The Technology Services segment provides logistic solutions that supports the full life cycle of platforms and systems. Its products and services include software and system sustainment; modernization of platform and associated subsystems; advanced training solutions; and integrated logistics support. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Global Ecology Company Profile

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

