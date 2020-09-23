NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NLOK stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 714,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 111,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

