Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.76

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 4844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

