NPCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,874.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

