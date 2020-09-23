Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) PT Raised to $40.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,305 shares of company stock valued at $440,466. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

