Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 56482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

NUAN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,305 shares of company stock valued at $440,466. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

