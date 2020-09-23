Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 56482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.
NUAN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.
In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,305 shares of company stock valued at $440,466. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
