Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUAN. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,305 shares of company stock worth $440,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

