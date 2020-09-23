NuBits Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, NuBits has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $872.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01473989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00203371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

