NULS (NULS) Market Cap Hits $24.52 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00079804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.76 or 0.01478649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00205075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,997,109 coins and its circulating supply is 98,920,210 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

