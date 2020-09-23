NuShares (NSR) Hits Market Cap of $654,408.67

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $654,408.67 and $535.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

