NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 42.01 and a current ratio of 42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

