NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. NYSE:SLQT has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -132.44.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

