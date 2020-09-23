OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

OCFC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

