ODUWA Market Capitalization Reaches $3.06 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $33,213.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

