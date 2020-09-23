Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 274,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

