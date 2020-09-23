Offshift Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $25,931.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00011630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

