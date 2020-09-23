Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 40,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 163,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

OIBRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial had a negative return on equity of 115.78% and a negative net margin of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $846.89 million during the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

