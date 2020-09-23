Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

