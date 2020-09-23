OmiseGO (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, Vebitcoin and IDCM. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000422 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, IDAX, Kucoin, DigiFinex, IDCM, Koinex, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Crex24, BitForex, CoinEx, DDEX, Tidex, BX Thailand, C2CX, AirSwap, Bitbns, Upbit, BigONE, CoinBene, Bithumb, Coinone, CoinTiger, Braziliex, Tokenomy, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, COSS, Hotbit, Ovis, IDEX, OKEx, Iquant, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Mercatox, BitMart, Poloniex, Huobi, Liqui, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Coinsuper, Neraex, FCoin, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, TDAX, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, ABCC, Coinnest, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Exmo, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Binance, ZB.COM and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

