Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 301.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

