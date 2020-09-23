OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

OCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Chardan Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,850 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $51,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 19,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,153. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

