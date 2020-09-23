Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Laidlaw lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 464,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,860,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.