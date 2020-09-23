Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ONTO opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $42.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.