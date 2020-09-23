Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $457.82 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $457.82 million and $141.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, OKEx and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,229,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Koinex, Upbit, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, Bitbns, Hotbit, BitMart, OKEx, Indodax, Huobi, Kucoin and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

