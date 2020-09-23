Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH opened at $11.71 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.