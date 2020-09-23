Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.14

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $459,537.38 and approximately $235.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,515.40 or 1.00100400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00646537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.01369350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005610 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00112199 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.