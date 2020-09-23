Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.21 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $30.21 million and $120,215.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00079850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.01470710 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00203201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,196,281,836 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

