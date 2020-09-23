Orchid Price Reaches $0.28 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $102.40 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.59 or 0.04414749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

