Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.55. Orgenesis shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

