Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) traded down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.91. 534,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 629,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $771.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

