Ormeus Cash (OMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $192,800.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $625,524.13 and $192,800.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00425850 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.