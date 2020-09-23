Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a market cap of $16.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

