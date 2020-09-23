OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $106.73.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OSI Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.