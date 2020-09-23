Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €44.65 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €44.65 ($52.53) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.41 ($46.36).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

FRA OSR traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €43.40 ($51.06). The company had a trading volume of 47,809 shares. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($93.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €43.54 and its 200 day moving average is €40.50.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.